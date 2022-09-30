Our society can be contradictory at times. We celebrate when loved ones finish treatment cancer-free, but yet we don’t usually extend the same congratulatory wishes when someone overcomes a drug or alcohol addiction. It’s almost as though those who battle addiction and mental health issues are looked down upon instead of being boosted up — as they should be.
For so long, it was considered acceptable to keep substance abuse, addiction and mental health topics hidden under the rug. It was simply not something to talk about with family and friends — the very people whose support is vital to recovery.
It’s time for that to change, which is why the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and other organizations mark September as National Recovery Month. The initiative, which was started in 1989, is meant to increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery. September is also a time to celebrate the gains made by those in recovery and reinforce the message that behavioral health is essential to overall health.
No one should have to fight alone. Let’s have more conversations about substance abuse, addiction and mental health issues. Let’s support — but not enable — those who are suffering and let them know there is hope and help is available.
An editorial from the Frankfort (Kentucky) State Journal.