Florida’s education system — its public schools that voters have declared to be a top priority, its state college system that opens the gates of opportunity for thousands, its university system that’s currently ranked No. 1 in the nation — could be its most shining asset. But Gov. Ron DeSantis and his legislative acolytes keep trying to turn Florida’s classrooms into backdrops for their divisive, self-aggrandizing culture wars.

To him, we say: Stop. Just stop.

