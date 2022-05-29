The origins of Memorial Day are murky. Many Southern cities claim credit for inventing what was first called Decoration Day. All the early stories tell of Southern women decorating Confederate graves with flowers, the main reason May was chosen for the day of commemoration – there being many flowers in bloom.
The generally accepted story – the one that has stuck – involves the call put out by Union Major General John A. Logan (president of a Union Army veteran’s group) in 1868 urging all Americans to decorate the graves of the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1889, Memorial Day became official, celebrated annually on May 30, to include both Confederate and Union dead. As time has passed and more men and women have sacrificed their lives in other American wars, Memorial Day expanded to include all Americans who have lost their lives on battle fields all over the world.
In 1968 – at a time when the federal government was changing certain national holidays from their original dates to Mondays in order to create three day weekends – Memorial Day was shifted to the last Monday in May, where it has remained.
However, the earliest day of remembrance on record has all but been forgotten.
While researching his book “Race and Reunion, The Civil War in American Memory” (published in 2001), Pulitzer Prize winning historian David Blight came across two contemporary newspaper articles – in The Charleston Daily Courier and the New York Tribune – that reported the earliest remembrance ceremony, which took place on May 1, 1865.
During the last year of the Civil War, a planter’s horse race track near Charleston, South Carolina, was turned into a prisoner of war camp. Slightly more than 250 Union soldiers died there, all buried in unmarked graves.
According to the published reports, Black residents of Charleston decided these soldiers needed a proper burial. They organized and dug new graves, re-interred the soldiers’ bodies, built a fence around the new cemetery with an archway entrance and the words “Martyrs of the Race Course” above.
That done, on May 1, 1865, beginning at 9 a.m., roughly 3,000 Black children paraded around the race course, each holding a rose, all singing “John Brown’s Body.” Approximately 10,000 adults, almost all Black, followed behind.
Space does not allow for full details, but, members of the white-led Freedman’s Education Bureau, Union officers and missionaries joined the Black residents in singing spirituals and patriotic songs, making speeches and offering prayers. Picnics were served and three Black and white Union regiments marched around the graves and staged a drill.
According to Blight, the reason this event has been forgotten is that in the 1880s the Union soldiers were dug up and transferred to a National cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina, while the “Martyrs of the Race Course” cemetery was turned into a public space (excluding Blacks) called Hampton Park. It was named for General Wade Hampton, a rich planter from South Carolina who had raised and outfitted his own Confederate regiment which fought throughout the Civil War.
Please remember and honor all our fallen heroes, even those who gave up their lives for wars or ideas which we did not support.