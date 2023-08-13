Voting by mail used to be very convenient in Florida. Your ballot arrives in your mailbox. You can study candidates and ballot questions at your leisure and make more informed choices. Return postage is prepaid, so it won’t cost you a dime.
Voting by mail was simply too convenient, in the opinion of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies, so they created new obstacles to make it harder for people to vote that way.
These new obstacles are calculated to discourage people from voting by mail in the presidential election in 2024.
In case you forgot, a recent change in state law wiped away every voter’s old request for a mail ballot.
Under the old law, a mail ballot was valid through two election cycles, and the ballot you received included a handy box you could check to continue receiving mail ballots. The new law eliminated the box on the ballot envelope, and greatly reduced the use of drop boxes, too.
It was just too darn convenient.
The new law meant that millions of standing requests for mail ballots disappeared after the 2022 election, forcing all of those voters to submit new requests.
If you want to vote by mail in 2024, you have to submit a new request. It’s easy: You can do it online or by phone, but if you don’t do it, the mail ballot you may be expecting will never arrive in your mailbox.
You will need your driver license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number (whichever is on file from when you registered to vote). The instructions are explained clearly on county elections websites.
The most popular methodCasting a mail ballot, or what used to be known as an absentee ballot, gained wide popularity in Florida during the pandemic. According to the state Division of Elections, voting by mail was by far the most popular method in last year’s midterm election, as nearly 2.8 million people voted by mail out of a statewide turnout of 7.8 million.
The Legislature passed Senate Bill 90 in the 2021 session, and DeSantis signed it on live TV at a closed-door event with GOP supporters at a West Palm Beach hotel.
Fast forward more than two years later, and county election supervisors are reaching out to voters and reminding them to renew their vote-by-mail requests, with varying degrees of success.
The number of vote-by-mail requests that expired is in the millions.
With that in mind, we can expect major blitzes in future election seasons with advertisements, mailers, emails, text messages and phone calls. The goal, of course, will be to restore mail ballot requests from the past two election cycles.
It will be a costly and unnecessary campaign to combat voter suppression, and the solution is obvious: Make sure you vote, and don’t let anything stand in your way.
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.