It’s no secret why the newspaper industry has faced unprecedented hardships in recent years. And no, it’s not because of a sudden proliferation of “fake news” – a lazy slur used by those averse to truth and accountability.
In fact, newspapers have, by most measures, more readers than ever. The struggles are because an increasing majority of people look online for news and information. That also means advertising, newspapers’ primary funding mechanism, is also moving increasingly online.
The beneficiaries of that move are in large part Big Tech giants like Facebook that are more than happy to aggregate news content on their sites and profit off of it through digital advertising. Under the current system, the creators of that content, newspapers, are left unpaid for their efforts.
That blatantly unfair system of companies profiting off others’ work clearly needs to be fixed.
That’s where the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act comes into play.
As Daily News reporter Sarah Michels reported, the act “would offer digital news companies a four-year ‘safe harbor’ to collectively negotiate with platforms like Google and Facebook in order to level the playing field and secure fair compensation for use of their work.”
Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was a co-sponsor of the bill upon its introduction in March 2021.
However, Paul has now abruptly changed his tune. On Sept. 7, he opted out of the original bill and introduced an earlier version – the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act, as a replacement.
Paul told the Daily News that his decision came down to a change in the original bill that “mandates government arbitration and government involvement in the solution. ...While I’m for newspapers and broadcasters being allowed to bargain collectively, I’m not for the government enforcing a final arbitrated solution. It may sound like a technicality, but it’s a pretty important part of this and so I’m going to keep working with the authors to see if they will come around to my way of thinking if they want my support.”
However, the bill has no viability without an arbitration component.
As Tonda Rush, director of public policy and general counsel of the National Newspaper Association, said, an arbitration measure is needed to “put some teeth” in the bill and “make sure that it happens.”
“I’m not quite sure why adding arbitration to the bill would trouble a senator,” Rush said. “Obviously, if you’re going to try to negotiate with an unwilling party, which the platforms are, there’s got to be some endpoints so that you just don’t discuss forever and ever and just spin up the clock and nothing happens.”
It’s also important to note the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would not include large national papers like the New York Times or The Washington Post. Instead, it would help community newspapers like the Daily News, which despite trends that see several newspapers closing every week, continues to be the only local source for coverage of vital things like government and school board meetings, local elections and much more.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is currently on hold after Sen. Ted Cruz, R. Texas, introduced an amendment to the bill regarding content moderation. He told Breitbart.com that Democrats’ unwillingness to accept his change “is a case study in how much the Democrats love censorship.”
We hope Paul and other Republicans will not continue to work to block the vitally needed Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.
Jennifer Bertetto, chief executive of Trib Total Media, made the case eloquently at a February subcommittee hearing. She said Google and Facebook’s record profits have come at the price of shuttered newspapers.
“Journalism cannot just be ‘content’ that Big Tech can commoditize,” Bertetto testified. “Our Founders understood that quality journalism is key to sustaining civic society, and it’s why a free press is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. But the ‘free’ press does not mean our work is for free.”
An editorial from the Bowling Green [Kentucky] Daily News.