Pete Antonacci was around so long, it was natural to assume he would be there forever. But his long career abruptly ended Sept. 21 when he died of a heart attack at 74 while at work for the state. Nobody alive has had a longer, deeper career in Florida government, at both ends of the political spectrum.

Across five decades, he advised the last Democratic attorney general, Bob Butterworth, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. A kid from Hialeah, he went to Tallahassee and adapted to a shifting political environment, which made him a greater fixture at the highest reaches of power. A lawyer who helped direct a historic legal assault on tobacco companies under Democratic Gov. Lawton Chiles, he became a trusted DeSantis ally and member of the right-leaning Federalist Society. He was a symbol of what happened to Florida itself.

Recommended for you