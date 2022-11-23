Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to be the Republican Party’s biggest winner in this year’s midterm elections. He won re-election to the governor’s mansion convincingly, riding a red-wave and fueling speculation of frontrunner status for higher office. How far he goes politically depends on how well he addresses some of Florida’s pressing problems.

The Governor may be seeking a bigger stage, but Florida isn’t exactly a backwater spot. It’s the nation’s third largest state with many of the laundry list of challenges facing the country as a whole. Any governor seeking higher office couldn’t ask for a better platform. The challenge for Gov. DeSantis is to show he can appeal to a broader audience.

Recommended for you