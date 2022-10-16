One thing Hurricane Ian has shown us is how many lessons we’ve learned from the hurricanes that have come before. From the federal, to the state, to the county and town governments, first responders and repair crews across Florida were ready to spring into action the moment the wind slowed down enough for them to get outside safely.
Because they were ready, the professional response has been both smooth and amazing.
Following this example, TaxWatch, Inc. – an independent non-profit, non-partisan budget research institute located in Tallahassee and supported by voluntary, tax deductible donations and private grants – is urging state and local leaders to make the same kind of preparations regarding tax collections after a major catastrophe.
Its plan is based on nine proposals:
1. Postpone tax notices and waive penalties or interest for late tax filings in affected areas.
2. Extend the date for residents to take advantage of the tax discounts they would normally receive for paying property taxes and special assessments in November and postpone or defer the deadline for property tax installment payments.
3. Protect individual and business taxpayers from the risks for notices that they will likely not receive because their home or business address is not accessible anymore.
4. Issue no new audits in severely impacted areas, extend the statute of limitations and postpone existing audits that haven’t reached the assessment stage because these can’t be responded to while entire communities are still recovering.
5. Create procedures for fairly estimating taxes which can’t be calculated because records have been destroyed by the storm, moving away from the current method which significantly overestimates activity if no records are available.
6. Initiate procedures to offer payment plan assistance for late taxes rather than resorting to the standard collection methods, like liens, levies, or bank freezes.
7. Retroactively apply the recently passed law that provides property tax refunds for residential property rendered uninhabitable as a result of a catastrophic event.
8. Provide tangible personable property relief and allow non-residential properties rendered uninhabitable to receive property tax refunds.
9. Get Congress to pass a Disaster Tax Relief Act that includes provisions from past packages, including elements such as an Employee Retention Credit, an enhanced casualty loss deduction, and other relief provisions.
We strongly support these suggestions and urge our state leaders work quickly to put them into place. We ask that our federal legislators lead Congress to pass a Disaster Tax Relief Act.
The last thing anyone needs when their world lies in ruins around them is worrying about finding documents and meeting deadlines. The last thing governments need following a disaster is financial chaos.