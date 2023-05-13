Regional banks took another market drubbing on recently, as the financial panic rolls on despite regulatory assurances that all is well. The turmoil wasn’t helped when midsize TD Bank and First Horizon Bank called off their merger, blaming regulatory impediments.

The merger cancellation followed the Biden Administration’s decision on last week to give JPMorgan a sweetheart deal to acquire failed First Republic Bank. It’s good to be a really, really big bank these days.

