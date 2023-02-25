The state plans to take over child welfare investigations from Tampa Bay area sheriffs. Here are some questions.
Deciding whether to remove a child from a potentially dangerous home is one of the toughest jobs the government faces. Even the smallest tweak to the child protection system can have unintended consequences, which is why Florida needs to be cautious in changing how it handles child welfare investigations. The move has potential upsides, but the child’s safety must come first, and the state needs to provide the resources necessary for this reform to succeed.
The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in a letter last week that it would take over child protective investigative duties from seven local sheriffs’ offices, including those in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Manatee counties. In a letter, department Secretary Shevaun Harris cited an evolving child welfare system and said the agency would work with state lawmakers in the coming months to formulate a smooth transition, including providing “ample opportunities” for child protective investigators, supervisors and support staff to join the department.
As the Tampa Bay Times’ Dan Sullivan reported, the department oversees child welfare matters statewide, though state law delegates investigative duties to local sheriffs in seven counties. Each of the seven sheriffs has maintained their own child protective division, staffed with civilian investigators, to probe cases of child abuse, neglect or abandonment. As envisioned, the model of using local sheriffs was supposed to expand statewide. But more recently, the thinking changed, with a prevailing belief that the state should be in charge.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told the Times that such investigative duty “really is a state responsibility. It’s not a local-level responsibility.” He noted the benefit of having one entity in charge of all child welfare investigations. That setup can provide for a sharing of expertise, resources and personnel across the state. Critics have also long questioned whether investigators in the seven counties are more prone to remove children from their homes in cases where additional counseling and social services might have enabled them to stay.
In her letter outlining the change, Harris mentions a renewed focus on prevention programs and the need to combine them with existing crisis-oriented services. That suggests that the state is looking to strengthen the continuum of care and to reduce the upheaval that plagues this highly decentralized system. By assuming this job, the state is also reducing the number of links in the current system. Having more employees answer to a single agency should bring more transparency and accountability to the child protection process. It could standardize procedures for dealing with families in crisis and strengthen the management of cases so vital to good outcomes. It also would give the department a better sense of where deficiencies exist in the overall system, helping to better target Florida’s limited social services resources.
What this cannot become, however, is a smokescreen for going soft on abusive households, either as a means of reducing the foster rolls or appeasing parental rights advocates who see removals as overreach in the first place. Lawmakers need to provide the department with the resources necessary to conduct investigations in a timely manner and to channel more front-end services. Child welfare advocates need to play a role in this transition, and the state needs benchmarks to gauge success. The details are vital; so is the state’s follow-through. And the interests of Florida’s most vulnerable children must be the overriding driver of this new approach.
An editorial from the Tampa Bay Times.