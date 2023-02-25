The state plans to take over child welfare investigations from Tampa Bay area sheriffs. Here are some questions.

Deciding whether to remove a child from a potentially dangerous home is one of the toughest jobs the government faces. Even the smallest tweak to the child protection system can have unintended consequences, which is why Florida needs to be cautious in changing how it handles child welfare investigations. The move has potential upsides, but the child’s safety must come first, and the state needs to provide the resources necessary for this reform to succeed.

