With school back in session and our children out and about, it is an even more important time to remind parents of the worst threat young people face: sexual misconduct – especially by adults.

We do not want to spread paranoia. In fact, a majority of attacks on children occur within the family and friend circle, but we cannot ignore the existence of strangers with dark fantasies and poor impulse control. Child pornography flourishes everywhere. Several years ago, a high school principal was discovered to have child pornography on his work computer. There was a case of sexual predation in one of the elementary schools. We have all heard of cases where young people disappeared, never to be seen again.

