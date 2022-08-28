With school back in session and our children out and about, it is an even more important time to remind parents of the worst threat young people face: sexual misconduct – especially by adults.
We do not want to spread paranoia. In fact, a majority of attacks on children occur within the family and friend circle, but we cannot ignore the existence of strangers with dark fantasies and poor impulse control. Child pornography flourishes everywhere. Several years ago, a high school principal was discovered to have child pornography on his work computer. There was a case of sexual predation in one of the elementary schools. We have all heard of cases where young people disappeared, never to be seen again.
Fortunately, law enforcement agencies and legislatures on the state and national levels have put protections in place to make our neighborhoods safer places and lower the risk of the unthinkable happening.
Here in Highlands County, convicted child molesters, or those convicted of possession of child pornography, are strictly monitored. Because, as of yet, we have not found a cure for pedophilia, these convicted abusers present a long-term risk, which is why they are closely monitored for the rest of their lives.
As draconian as this is, we feel it is necessary to help keep our children safe. When a child goes missing, speed is essential. With law enforcement having up-to-date records, including home addresses, work sites and vehicle registrations on file and quickly accessed, eliminating the innocent and focusing on tracking the guilty can be the difference between rescue and tragedy.
We know there are slivers of gray in this black and white scenario.
There are people listed as convicted sexual predators who never were, or got caught up in the system when 18 having consensual sex with someone only a year or two younger. Or have lived blameless lives for decades. We know that the registration process is complicated with tight deadlines, that there are occasions when an individual on the sexual predator list faces years of probation, or may lose their job or home.
This doesn’t mean, however, we relax our vigilance.
Ultimately, the convicted lost the right to privacy because they could not be trusted. It is a loss brought on by their own behavior. Until pedophilia can be understood and cured, our children must come first.
Keep in mind, monitoring is not a solution, it only helps after the fact and does nothing for children living in the same home as, or in a home visited by, the predator.
Please remember as well, being vigilant is prudent; becoming a vigilante only makes things worse.
With that in mind, to find out if a registered sexual predator lives near you, go to following website: