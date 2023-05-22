In just about any place else, Dr. Joseph Ladapo wouldn’t hold the job he now has. But, this is Florida, where the surgeon general who runs the Florida Department of Health and holds a faculty position at the University of Florida can espouse dubious scientific theories, run afoul of commonly accepted medical practices, use his position to undermine public health and still not worry about being shown the door. Instead, he received a job extension.

In the closing days of the legislative session, the Florida Senate confirmed Dr. Ladapo’s re-appointment as surgeon general. The chamber’s Republican majority made the decision over the objections of their Democratic colleagues. The state of Florida and its many residents who rely on a viable, competent public health agency are the losers for it.

