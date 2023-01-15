On Jan. 1, 1863, 160 years ago, the emancipation proclamation legally ended slavery. It did not, of course, end racism.

Decades of oppression, segregation and Jim Crow laws lay ahead. There were years of intimidation — lynchings, assassinations, church bombings, riots, protest marches, court orders, police dogs, water hoses, and governors baring black students from so-called “white” schools.

Recommended for you