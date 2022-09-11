The president leaned on the podium, his legs encased in steel braces, his face stiff with rage. Millions of Americans sat close to their radios listening intently, knowing this was a moment they would never forget.
It was Dec. 8. The day after Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor killing approximately 3,000 sailors, soldiers and civilians in a surprise raid, destroying most of the nation’s Pacific fleet.
Eighty years later, millions of Americans do not remember that day. Some don’t know that the attack occurred.
Sadly, that is only natural. Over the decades, first the eyewitnesses, then the families and friends who knew them pass away. For the following generations, the attack becomes an historical event, without the visceral ties to keep emotions alive. As individuals, living long after the fact, we forget.
Twenty-one years ago today – Sept. 11, 2001 – the nation endured an attack that was just as unexpected and shocking. Three hijacked airliners were flown into the Pentagon and each of the twin towers of the World Trade Center. A fourth, aimed for the Capitol building, flew into the ground when passengers fought back thwarting the hijackers, but dying in the act. Approximately 3,000 civilians, military officials, police officers and firefighters died. The World Trade Center was destroyed.
Each of these attacks occurred on beautiful, sunny, peaceful mornings, suddenly filling the skies with flames and billowing black clouds of acrid smoke.
Each of these attacks changed our country forever.
The horror and enormity of the attack 21 years ago today still lives in our hearts and minds. We will never forget.
But time is passing quickly, already there are young people coming of age who were not born when the twin towers collapsed, who have to rely on their elders’ testimony to know it happened at all. Vivid memory has already begun fading into history. By 2100 the history will be written by individuals who have no connection to the event. Like Pearl Harbor, the generations to come will have to be taught over and over again, not to forget.
It may seem frivolous and odd to now bring grandparents into this essay. Yes, today – the first Sunday after Labor Day – is designated to honor grandparents, but really how relevant are they to 9/11?
Being a grandparent means, among many things, becoming the connection to the events of the past, keeping them alive by providing the color, sounds, smells and details that time wears away.
Which is just one reason to talk to our grandparents, to ask questions, to write their stories down; so when we become grandparents we can pass the past on in our own turn.
It is the best way to never forget.