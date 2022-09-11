The president leaned on the podium, his legs encased in steel braces, his face stiff with rage. Millions of Americans sat close to their radios listening intently, knowing this was a moment they would never forget.

It was Dec. 8. The day after Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor killing approximately 3,000 sailors, soldiers and civilians in a surprise raid, destroying most of the nation’s Pacific fleet.

