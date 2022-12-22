Earlier this month a bill aimed at increasing research on valvular heart disease as well as its treatment and named in honor of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s late wife unanimously passed the House after previously being approved in the U.S. Senate. The legislation was signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden.

The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act was introduced last year by Barr — one year after his wife, Carol Leavell Barr, passed away from sudden cardiac death caused by a mitral valve prolapse — an underlying heart condition that is fatal in .2% of cases.

