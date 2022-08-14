Schools reopened for business Wednesday.
Back from vacation and summer camps, often indoors for the last two months due to record-breaking heat, this week saw young people emerging into the open. More will turn out during the next week.
Updated: August 14, 2022 @ 7:48 am
This means those of us out and about ourselves have to readjust.
Slow down and be careful driving through reactivated school zones. Respect crossing guards, obey their signals. Be alert for signs warning of school bus pick-up spots ahead. Factor in the extra time needed driving through neighborhoods when school buses are running their routes. Do not give in to the temptation of zipping by a bus that is stationary and displaying its stop sign. Students often live across the street from where the bus lets its passengers off, which means they will amble or run right across a car’s path.
Keep in mind that Highlands County is vast. Bus routes start earlier and end later than most of us realize. Be careful on the fringes as well as in city centers.
Take a deep breath and don’t get frustrated, getting young people to and from school is a natural part of life, go with the flow.
Students often pay no attention to traffic. They cross streets without looking either way, horseplay at the side of the road, and often have much on their minds, so walk heads down counting on the grownups around them to protect them from themselves.
Yes, this is irritating, but remember, most of us behaved in exactly the same way at that age.
As the days grow shorter, more students will be waiting, walking and biking in the dark.
Parents can help protect their children by making sure they wear light colored outer clothes or reflective vests.
We know all this is easier said than done. Not all of us have the luxury of extra time. Even so, getting involved in a collision with a school bus, or worse, hitting a child, brings life to a complete, screeching halt – forget about work for the day. Consider the pain of a life filled with remorse and regret. Not worth the few minutes that might have been saved. Not worth a traffic ticket either.
Also keep in mind young people travel outside school hours, taking part in athletics and after school programs, often into the late evening when it is well and truly dark.
The fact is, that with school in session we all have to recalibrate our commutes and errands. Yes, it adds yet another obstacle to our day, but the good news is that our children are preparing for the adult world – learning skills and how to work and play with others. Civilized adults who know what they’re doing is the ultimate reward.
