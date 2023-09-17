First, a few words from a renowned West Virginia mathematician, the late Katherine Johnson: “We will always have STEM with us. Some things will drop out of the public eye and go away, but there will always be science, engineering, and technology. And there will always, always be mathematics.”
And from one of the great scientists of all time, Galileo Galilei: “Nature is written in mathematical language.”
And from celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson: “Somehow it’s okay for people to chuckle about not being good at math. Yet, if I said, ‘I never learned to read,’ they’d say I was an illiterate dolt.”
Knowledge of mathematics — or just plain arithmetic — is a basic life skill that adults need to plan a trip, borrow money or just pay the monthly household bills. A deeper understanding of numbers and how they interact is necessary to understand just about any career field a person might want to pursue. But math is getting left behind in public schools as deficits in students’ reading skills are being addressed.
According to the Associated Press, some teachers want to bring renewed emphasis to math education. They’re not talking about complex problems involving logarithms, bell curves or quadratic equations. They’re trying to bring elementary students up to speed on simple tasks involving basic concepts such as long division.
Just as some states have gone back to basics with the “science of reading” curriculum, there is a movement called “science of math.” While a full description of the “science of math” can lose the casual reader in educational jargon, one explanation used by the AP says it requires teachers “to give clear and precise instructions and introduce new concepts in small chunks while building on older concepts.” That sounds familiar to the grandparents and great-grandparents of today’s elementary school students.
The United States lags behind other high-income countries in math performance, and lately more students graduate from high school with deficits in basic math skills, according to the AP.
Last month the AP reported, “At many universities, engineering and biology majors are struggling to grasp fractions and exponents. More students are being placed into pre-college math, starting a semester or more behind for their majors, even if they get credit for the lower-level classes.”
The easy excuse is to blame losses related to school shutdowns during the pandemic, but “science of math” proponents say it goes beyond that. It goes to how students are taught basic concepts and how one concept leads to another.
Experts say math research hasn’t gotten as much funding or attention, especially beyond the elementary level. Meanwhile, the math instruction schools are currently using doesn’t work all that well. If what we’re doing isn’t living up to expectations, it’s time to try something different.
An editorial from the Herald-Dispatch in West Virginia.