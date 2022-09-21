September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness.
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and more than 1.2 million attempted to do so.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 14 and the third-leading cause of death among people between the ages 15 and 24 in the United States.
Most of us know a friend or family member who has committed or tried to commit suicide, and many of us have struggled or are struggling with our own self-harming behaviours or suicidal thoughts.
Often, people experiencing suicidal thoughts try to ignore or hide them from others and are afraid to discuss them with those close to them or professional therapists because they fear they will be labeled as “crazy.”
Mental and behavioral health professionals have fought against the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health treatment and encourage anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek help.
Anyone locally experiencing a mental health crisis may call the Peace River Center at 863-519-3744, or call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-784-2433, 800-273-8255 or 211. For the younger generation, there is also Peace River Center’s YouthLine at 863-519-8011.
Like our physical health, our mental health needs regular check-ups and treatment from time to time, and it’s important to recognize and quickly address ailments when they arise.
A slightly revised editorial from the Johnson City (Tennessee) Press.