Revenge porn is illegal in Florida. If only the state could outlaw revenge politics.
The latest attempt at it comes from State Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay. He wants to strip $200 million from the budgets of 12 school districts — including all three South Florida counties — that last year refused to follow Gov. DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates. The money would go to districts that complied.
By making that threat, Fine was abusing his position as chairman of the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee. He was wrong on policy and wrong on the facts.
The districts, Fine said, “didn’t defy the mask ban, they broke the law. They acted in an illegal way and they engaged in the second-largest state-sponsored act of child abuse in the history of Florida.”
Fine told the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board that he was speaking broadly of mask mandates nationwide. The biggest “state-sponsored” child abuse, he said, is the extended “forced closure of schools” in other states and reliance on remote learning.
Either way, the districts broke no law. They defied the governor after citing ample evidence that DeSantis had no authority to issue such an executive order under the so-called Parents Bill of Rights.
In November, having to act because DeSantis’ case was so shaky, Fine and other Republicans did ban school districts from imposing mandates. Once that happened, all districts complied. So when Fine barks that districts must “follow the laws that we’ve passed,” they did.
At this point, the Senate contains no such penalty in its budget. For that reason, one might be tempted to dismiss Fine’s idea. Floridians, though, never should underestimate this Legislature’s capacity for bad ideas, especially when it comes to public education.
Fine’s plan is as slapdash as DeSantis’ executive order. It calls for taking the money from non-teaching staff who make at least $100,000. But local officials in Palm Beach County aren’t even sure if that description would include principals.
Under current calculations, however, Broward County would lose $32 million, Palm Beach County would lose $28 million and Miami-Dade would lose $72 million. Those amounts would be on top of potential cuts due to lower enrollment caused by the pandemic.
Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna, whose board defied the governor, correctly called Fine “a childish, immature bully who simply hates public schools.” Fine responded, “I think it’s pretty clear who is immature and childish here. Perhaps the next time career politicians like Hanna are considering breaking the law, they will think twice.”
Again, the districts did not break the law. And superintendents like Hanna are not “career politicians,” though that is a favorite slur of right-wing Republicans who seek to privatize public education.
Fine is the tip of the GOP spear in Tallahassee that hopes to harass Florida’s sensible school board members, teachers and administrators until they quit. He is so obsessed that he’s willing to penalize his own county. Brevard is one of the 12 that he is targeting. The cost of Fine’s tantrum to his constituents would be $4.5 million.
Other Republican-sponsored legislation would cut or eliminate the salaries of school board members and set term limits for them. Legislators want to require cameras in each classroom to videotape teachers, no doubt to help parents claim “indoctrination” in critical race theory.
Back in Brevard, the public defender who sits on the charter review committee wants to allow recall of school board members. Florida doesn’t have a way even to recall the governor.
In a functioning Legislature, Randy Fine would be an outlier. In Florida, the fringe is in control. We ask the Senate to reject this attempt at revenge politics.
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.