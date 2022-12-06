It is easy, when faced with rising inflation like we have faced this year, and other day-to-day struggles, for us to forget how much we often take for granted here.
We have written often this year about struggles many local families have with hunger issues. The local food banks and charities tell us they have seen more needy than in many, many years. To make matters worse, some people and organizations who previously assisted food banks meet their demands, simply are unable to help the way they used to do.
If you are one of those blessed and not affected by hunger, then we encourage you to assist others as much as possible. It is easy to give in to the gloom. We need the purpose presented by this day to focus on the blessings. Giving to others is a wonderful way to do that.
As humans, sometimes we need to be reminded of our blessings, especially as we, at times, forget and roll our eyes, grumbling about things like the lines at the grocery store, forgetting how thankful we should be that such bounty is available to us.
Those with roofs over their heads, a car in the driveway, food in the kitchen, clothes in the closet, honest work to do, schools for their children and loving friends and family are blessed in ways too many around the world simply cannot comprehend. Though the sizes of the homes and number of cars may vary, we cannot forget that.
And should such a thought bring to mind those in our midst who are struggling even on this day, many of us have the means to do something to help. We should be grateful for the many organizations in our community who give us the chance to help those in need — and we should do just that.
Today, as we have for many, many years, we have devoted pages of this newspaper to thoughts from readers — including many school children who participated in class projects — reflecting on what they are most thankful for.
We urge you to set aside some time today or this weekend to read through the hundreds and hundreds of submissions. Some are light-hearted and others will bring a smile to your face. Others are more serious and heart-wrenching.
But overall, we are hopeful that our readers will find these thoughts are uplifting as we head into the holiday and giving season.
Please look around you today. We have so very much for which to be thankful. While we take a moment to celebrate with food and family on this occasion. And we must remember it every day.
An editorial from the Youngstown (Ohio) Vindicator.