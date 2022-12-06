It is easy, when faced with rising inflation like we have faced this year, and other day-to-day struggles, for us to forget how much we often take for granted here.

We have written often this year about struggles many local families have with hunger issues. The local food banks and charities tell us they have seen more needy than in many, many years. To make matters worse, some people and organizations who previously assisted food banks meet their demands, simply are unable to help the way they used to do.

