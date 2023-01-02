It sure feels as though a lot of people are sick right now. That’s because there are. It’s all around us.
Anecdotally, it seems to be the flu that is really laying us low.
Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or the flu, including people 50 and older, and those with certain medical conditions. Babies and young children younger than 5 are also at higher risk of getting very sick from the flu.
Vaccines continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, or other locations where vaccine is offered.
Nationally, there have been reports of some states seeing tremendous spikes — dangerous when it comes to hospital capacity — for COVID, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel.
In fact, recently, the Biden administration announced it is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The Associated Press reported that after a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through covidtests.gov starting Thursday.
According to the news report, the administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier waves of the virus. So far, there have been no requests for assistance, but surge teams, ventilators and personal protective equipment are ready, the White House said. A White House official said the new tests would come from the national stockpile, which still has reserves after the administration shut off the at-home testing program in September. New tests would be procured to replace tests distributed over the coming weeks under existing funding authorities. The Biden administration is still asking Congress for billions of dollars in additional funding for the virus response.
The Biden administration is urging states and local governments to do more to encourage people to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which scientists say are more effective at protecting against serious illness and death from the currently circulating variants.
According to the AP, “The administration is reiterating best practices to nursing homes and long-term care facilities for virus prevention and treatment and is urging administrators as well as governments to encourage vulnerable populations to get the new shots.”
The threat of illness is imminent. As the expression goes, “Don’t play with your health.” That being said, get your vaccinations. And maybe get your mask out again.
An editorial from the Rutland (Vermont) Herald.