Judge Peter Estrada is standing up on behalf of the community and insisting that enough is enough. It is past time for the trials of two alleged murderers to begin. The incidents have nothing to do with each other. In one case a deputy sheriff was shot dead; in the other, five women were gunned down.
It has been four years since the deputy was killed, and more than three years since the horrendous deaths of five women in the SunTrust Bank, all of whom died. Put another way, there has been a presidential election and the COVID pandemic since these incidents occurred. This year’s high school graduating classes were freshmen when the deputy was shot.
It is ironic that the accused are guaranteed a quick and speedy trial, while the defense lawyers in both cases seem determined to drag out the process indefinitely. “We do not expect to be ready to go in October,” said the defense at the most recent court appearance of the man accused of murdering the deputy. It has already been years, it is mid July now, how is it reasonable to even think more time is needed?
We know there is no such thing as closure. When a person dies, their loss leaves a hole nothing can fill. Lives are forever changed, its colors and joy bleached out. Families and loved ones may get on with their lives, but it becomes a day by day existence filled with sudden sharp reminders of loss and deep, painful sighs. Some have difficulty going on with their lives.
While the justice system can never make families, loved ones and friends’ lives whole, it can provide resolution; create a marker from which those survivors may limp on. Until then, they are caught in an agonizing limbo – waiting, always waiting.
The Constitution forbids cruel and unusual punishment, yet that is exactly what the victims’ families are experiencing. There is no sound reasoning for this. In fact, by seeking delay after delay, year after year, the defense teams in both cases verge on becoming accessories after the fact.
Of course every individual accused of a crime deserves a fair trial, and the time to prepare for it. But, they have had enough time. The community and the court system have been patient long enough. SunTrust Bank has had the time to demolish the building where the women lost their lives and create a moving memorial in their honor. If the grieving can manage that, the defense attorneys can get on their jobs.
In a world that seems to have turned upside down, where a week doesn’t go by when ordinary people going about their business die at the hands of individuals eager to kill, we owe it to ourselves to be sure the justice system works, fairly and efficiently. No one wants to railroad the innocent. In these two cases, however, it is society that is being railroaded.
Which is why we are so grateful to Judge Estrada and commend his decisions.