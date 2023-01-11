At the beginning of a new year, health experts have some advice on making sure the babies who will come into the world in 2023 have the best preparations possible before they’re born.
At the beginning of a new year, health experts have some advice on making sure the babies who will come into the world in 2023 have the best preparations possible before they’re born.
This is National Birth Defects Prevention Month.
Leading prenatal health experts from the National Birth Defects Prevention Network this month are hoping to increase awareness of five critical tips that help reduce the chances of having a baby with a birth defect.
Birth defects are structural changes that can affect almost any part of the body, such as the heart, brain or foot, and can cause lifelong health challenges. The National Birth Defects Prevention Network works to put out information and promote strategies that can help reduce the risk of birth defects and their complications.
The National Birth Defects Prevention Month campaign theme this year is “Healthy Communities, Healthy Babies.”
Not all birth defects can be prevented, but expecting parents and prospective parents are encouraged to make healthy choices and adopt healthier habits to help lower their risk of having a baby born with a birth defect.
These five tips can help increase the chances of having a healthy baby:
— Be sure to take 400 micrograms of folic acid every day at least one month before conception;
— Visit with a health care provider to support a healthy pregnancy.
— Reduce risk of infections.
— Become up to date on all vaccines before becoming pregnant. If already pregnant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends still getting these vaccines: flu, Tdap and COVID-19.
— Take care of body and mind before and during pregnancy.
— Avoid harmful substances during pregnancy, such as alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.
For more information online go to National Birth Defects Awareness Month – National Birth Defects Prevention Network at www.nbdpn.org.
An editorial from Iron Mountain Daily News (Michigan).
