The Atlantic hurricane season has begun. With the hype that usually comes with the June 1 start of storm season, from preparing your home for strong wind and severe rain to stocking up on supplies and having an escape plan, it’s easy to simply turn off and tune out. Don’t.

“I want to tell everyone to be ready for the next hurricane today,” Palm Beach County Director of Emergency Management Mary Blakeney told Post reporter Kimberly Mitchell. It’s a warning that shouldn’t be brushed off, as anyone who lived through Hurricanes Andrew, Irma, Michael, Nicole, Wilma and many others that took their toll know full well.

