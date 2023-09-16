As National Suicide Prevention Week comes to an end today, the need to stop individuals from taking their own lives continues to be more urgent than ever.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released preliminary data on suicides in the United States in 2022, and the agency found that close to 50,000 people died by their own hand last year – the highest number on record. That’s 15 people per 100,000, making it the 11th leading cause of death in the United States, just ahead of influenza and pneumonia. Generally, suicide rates in the United States have been steadily increasing for the last 15 years.

