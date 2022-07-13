The Mountain State recently saw a high profile case of Lyme disease when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was sickened by the illness in late May. Lyme disease is a common, but serious ailment, caused by tick bites.
Justice recovered after about a week of treatment for the disease, which is common during the summer months in the mountains.
Can Lyme disease occur in Florida? Yes, it can. According to the Florida Department of Health, Lyme disease is among the most common diseases that come from ticks in Florida. Other illnesses are ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other spotted fever illnesses.
Last year, health officials saw a noticeable increase in Lyme disease cases. As a result, it’s important to remind residents to be careful while enjoying our beautiful outdoors.
An early symptom of Lyme disease is a bull’s eye ring around a tick bite, according to health officials.
Checking for ticks, either on one’s person or on children, from “head to toe” is important after being outdoors, particularly in wooded or high grass areas.
Unlike other diseases, cases of Lyme disease are not being counted, meaning that doctors are not required to report cases to the health department. At this point, it is not known how many cases of Lyme disease has been reported.
In order to safeguard yourself and your family from Lyme disease, the Florida Health website at florida.health.gov offers the following recommendations:
- Wear a good insect repellant while outside containing 20-30% DEET.
- Spray clothes and boots with an insect spray containing permethrin.
- Avoid wooded and bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter. Keep high grass and weeds cut back at home. When possible, walk in the center of paths and trails.
• Shower to remove insect spray and check yourself for ticks.
• Check pets for ticks. Ask veterinarians about flea and tick prevention.
If you spot a tick on your skin, the health department says you should use tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin where it is attached. Pull gently until the tick lets go. Don’t twist or turn the tweezers. If a piece of the tick remains, use tweezers to remove it and wash the affected area with soap and water. You should notify your doctor if a red ring appears around the bite or if you begin to feel ill.
Symptoms of tick-borne diseases usually start two weeks after being bitten. The most common symptoms are fever, headache, and muscle pain.
Always check for ticks, especially on children, after being outdoors. Anyone can catch Lyme disease.
It is something to take seriously, especially during the warm months of July, August and September.
A revised editorial from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, West Virginia.