Highlands County is large and filled with lakes, which belong to the state. The lakes are a major attraction for fishermen, boaters and swimmers. More importantly, they are essential to our environment’s health. These are reasons the county keeps watch over them, doing vegetation surveys, noting algae blooms and checking the water quality every month. Those results are sent to the University of Florida’s field station in Fort Myers where they are entered into a specialized computer program creating a statewide portrait of overall water quality. The results are posted by the Agriculture Center at the University, as well as studied by scientists there.

The county’s Natural Resources Department, within the Department of Roads and Bridges, consists of four individuals. Because there is no way such a small team can keep up with all lakes, the county has developed a volunteer body of trained community members who do a great deal of the monitoring and reporting. Known as LAKEWATCH, this dedicated group of otherwise ordinary citizens are key to maintaining lake health.

