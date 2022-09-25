Highlands County is large and filled with lakes, which belong to the state. The lakes are a major attraction for fishermen, boaters and swimmers. More importantly, they are essential to our environment’s health. These are reasons the county keeps watch over them, doing vegetation surveys, noting algae blooms and checking the water quality every month. Those results are sent to the University of Florida’s field station in Fort Myers where they are entered into a specialized computer program creating a statewide portrait of overall water quality. The results are posted by the Agriculture Center at the University, as well as studied by scientists there.
The county’s Natural Resources Department, within the Department of Roads and Bridges, consists of four individuals. Because there is no way such a small team can keep up with all lakes, the county has developed a volunteer body of trained community members who do a great deal of the monitoring and reporting. Known as LAKEWATCH, this dedicated group of otherwise ordinary citizens are key to maintaining lake health.
Major complications developed when settlers first arrived and designed the roads to drain rain run-off directly into the lakes. Also, in the days before municipal sewer systems, septic tanks were installed to serve individual homes built along the shores. These arrangements severely affected the water in the lakes. For decades since, local governments, with the help of state and federal grants, have been correcting these mistakes – take the updates and repairs now underway in Lake Placid.
Unfortunately, we still have a problem with litter and waste washing into the water and gathering along the shore. Lake Jackson here in Sebring, with U.S. 27 running along its western shore, is particularly vulnerable.
Three years ago, volunteers gathered for a major clean-up of Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson. That is, armed with large bin bags, people turned out and picked up as much trash as they could. The event was so successful Sebring Rotary took over sponsoring and organizing the effort, turning it into an annual effort.
Saturday, Sept. 17, was the third cleanup. Gathering at 8 a.m., more than 40 volunteers logged in and worked until noon. Some walked the shorelines picking up litter, others took their boats out onto the lakes and gathered trash from the water. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office provided two boats. The Sebring Fire Department provided its boat, too.
According to Carl Cool, one of the volunteer supervisors, in four hours, two dumpsters were filled with trash. “At a guesstament,” he said, “2,000 pounds, about a ton, was collected. It makes a big difference.”
Cool added that this year’s cleanup was helped by a serendipitous coincidence. A youth fishing tournament started at 6:30 a.m. and the young people, with their parents, also collected trash from the water.
“We got a lot of work done,” Cool said. “We had fun doing it and felt good at the end of the day.”
The Highlands News-Sun thanks everyone who turned out, and those who work regularly to keep our waters safe.
Finally, we ask those who use the lakes to pick up after themselves in the first place. It’s the right thing to do.