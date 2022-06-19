Fathers have come a long way over the years. It used to be they basically carried the responsibility of keeping a roof over the heads of their families and putting food on the table. Once home they went off duty.
Fortunately, over the past few generations, men have deepened and broadened their involvement. Fathers are becoming dads, bonding with their children, learning about them, helping them to grow up and move out into the world.
Some dads even change diapers, clean up after dinner, make breakfast, and listen to their sons and daughters – patiently and with respect. More and more put the dreams and hopes of their children before their own expectations of what their children should become.
Dads have become better fathers by helping mothers, showing an interest in what goes on at home, playing with their children, helping with homework, making time for their families.
This isn’t as easy or natural as it might seem. For centuries, family life was the woman’s burden. It’s easier to let go of responsibility than to take it on, so the men who have become active fathers, instead of taking it easy in the recliner, deserve our respect and gratitude.
Dads are terrific. They best teach the young how to stand up for themselves, scale a fish, dribble a basketball, fold a shirt and use a glass instead of drinking out of the carton.
Sadly, some of us may have been raised without a dad in our life.
That role may have been filled by our mom or another father figure in the family, perhaps a step-father, an uncle, a grandfather, or even an older brother. Regardless of who that person was, they, too, deserve to be remembered and honored, not because they helped bring you into this world, but because they have been there in the tough times when you needed someone more than mom.
Today we honor the dads, step-dads, granddads, uncles, big brothers and family friends who have stepped in to provide for, protect and teach us. How could we ever forget you? Why would we not want to celebrate you?
For all the wonderful men who are proud to be dads or voluntarily take on that role, this is your day and we salute you.
Happy Father’s Day.