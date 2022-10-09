The past week has reinforced how fortunate Highlands County is, spared as it was, from the worst ravages of Hurricane Ian. The more we see the destruction along the southwest coast, and the swath of devastation left in Ian’s wake as it made its way across the state, the more fervent our prayers of thanks ... and our prayers for those in the storm’s target.

Governor Ron DeSantos and his administration deserve credit for doing an excellent job of getting out the word and preparing for the storm.

Recommended for you