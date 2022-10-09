The past week has reinforced how fortunate Highlands County is, spared as it was, from the worst ravages of Hurricane Ian. The more we see the destruction along the southwest coast, and the swath of devastation left in Ian’s wake as it made its way across the state, the more fervent our prayers of thanks ... and our prayers for those in the storm’s target.
Governor Ron DeSantos and his administration deserve credit for doing an excellent job of getting out the word and preparing for the storm.
President Joe Biden and his administration deserve credit for also being prepared and having resources at the ready.
Phil Williams, administrator of the town of Lake Placid, told the Highlands News-Sun that Hurricane Irma, too, deserves credit for the proper preparation as it was a major wake-up call. “Preparation began two years ago,” he said. “You can’t wait until the hurricane has passed and you’re flying by the seat of your pants.”
He thankfully added, compared to Irma, Ian “was a cakewalk.”
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader agrees, although he added it was Hurricane Charlie in 2004 that caught his city’s attention by showing how far inland a hurricane can wreak havoc. It had been preparing ever since. By Friday after the storm his supervisors had already met to analyze lessons learned from Ian and what to improve.
The fact is however, even with the warnings and governments’ early preparations, too many of us were too complaisant – refusing to evacuate when told to do so; or here in Highlands, failing to bring in potted plants, lawn chairs and all those other ordinary items that turn from useful to deadly the moment a hurricane’s winds rush into an area. Remember: We were lucky. This time.
The county as a whole is now filled with piles of yard debris. Huge limbs, whole trees and yards of Spanish moss and leaves are being gathered into piles for removal. So much debris, in fact, the county, with the cities piggy-backing on the contract, has arranged for a fleet of dozens of trucks to haul the piles away.
Citizens are warned there may be a delay before the trucks arrive, due to the high demand from so many counties; somewhere between 30 to 60 days.
In the meantime it is essential we each do our part to clear our streets and yards. The contractor’s trucks will not pick up any pile of co-mingled yard debris and other solid waste. That means no fencing, pallets, mattresses, dressers, tables, chairs, toys or other household or building materials mixed with leaves or limbs. Best wait until the yard debris is gone before putting out anything else. If something must go to the curb, keep it well apart from the leaves and limbs.
Another important fact is that the contractors will only pick up loose material neatly stacked, that means do not bag leaves or Spanish moss. Bags, even if filled with yard debris, will cause the entire pile to be left behind. Go to the county’s website for more information. Yes, it means extra work, but you could have lived in Fort Myers and lost everything, so follow directions carefully and don’t whine.
It will take all of us working together – the president and governor, our state and federal legislators, county commissioners, city councils, utility companies and neighbors – to make Florida whole again. We have to reach out to each other, recognizing this moment transcends personal squabbles and politics.