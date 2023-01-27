Like most Americans, Sam Graves must get frustrated when his flight is delayed or he drives over a bridge that looks like it hasn’t seen significant repairs since the FDR administration.
Unlike most Americans, Graves is in a position to do something about it.
The Tarkio Republican won his 12th term in the U.S. House in November and was rewarded with the chairmanship of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, a high-profile position that carries considerable clout in directing government spending and priorities on highways, ports, airports and river levees.
This appointment comes as little surprise because Graves was the ranking Republican on the committee when the Democrats held the majority. After the GOP won a narrow majority in the general election, it stood to reason that Graves, a loyal ally of new House speaker Kevin McCarthy, would be elevated.
Events that transpired since the November election show that the Northwest Missouri Republican has his work cut out for him.
Earlier this month, in a scene that resembled Jerry Springer more than C-SPAN, McCarthy got into a verbal spat with rebellious Republicans on the House floor. An astute viewer would have noticed that Graves, seated in the foreground, barely looked over his shoulder to view the fracas behind him. This sense of calm would suggest that dysfunction comes as no big surprise or perhaps Graves was preoccupied with a really important text.
One of the first preoccupations for Graves, who happens to be a licensed pilot, should be to address what’s wrong with the U.S. aviation system. First, Southwest Airlines left thousands of passengers stranded during the holiday season as mass flight cancellations reverberated through the country. Then, a Federal Aviation Administration outage led to thousands of flight delays in what was the biggest shutdown of air traffic since 9/11.
McCarthy’s ugly, grind-it-out march toward the speakership isn’t exactly a confidence builder for those who would like to see a government that can pay its bills, rebuild its infrastructure or maybe get the planes or arrive and depart on time.
Some of those core functions now fall into the lap of Graves, who didn’t support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill but now finds himself at the center of legislative oversight to determine if this huge amount of federal spending actually does what it’s supposed to do. Maybe the skepticism of an outsider is what’s needed, starting with an air travel system that seems rickety on a good day.
Unlike funding for the IRS, fixing the aviation system and advancing an FAA reauthorization bill should be bipartisan priorities that don’t get bogged in the swamp. They certainly aren’t things that Graves can ignore.
An editorial from the St. Joseph (Missouri) News Press.