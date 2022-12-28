Just five years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared a small measure of victory in the fight to save Florida’s beloved manatees, downgrading its protected-species status from “endangered” to “threatened.” And now the gentle creatures are literally starving to death under the horrified, despairing gaze of waterfront residents and visitors to this state.
The immediate solution is barely deserving of the word. Lettuce, hundreds of thousands of pounds of it (purchased at a time when national lettuce prices are at an all-time high) will be fed to manatees clustered around the warm-water discharge point of a Titusville power plant. Under normal circumstances this would make state and federal wildlife officials shudder. But they grimly acknowledge that there’s no choice: The seagrass beds in the Intracoastal Waterway where many East Coast manatees usually graze during winter months have all but disappeared.
Caught in the snapThere’s no point in asking what happened. Everyone knows. After years of incessant talk about cleaning up water bodies such as the Indian River Lagoon — talk, but little action — things finally hit a snapping point. Waters that were once crystal clear and teeming with life continued to be fouled by failing septic tanks and runoff from over-fertilized lawns and heavily traveled roads. The toxic combination of nitrogen overload and lack of sunlight killed the seagrass, and now starvation is killing the manatees even as frantic rescue attempts continue. Meanwhile, other factors drive manatee mortality, such as boat strikes (it’s a grim fact of life that many manatees can be identified by the patterns of scars and maimed flippers and tails) and entrapment in human-built structures like locks and dams.
The only consolation in this year’s tally: There’s still a chance that, if the weather stays relatively mild, manatees will be able to endure colder waters and reach seagrass beds that can offer them enough food to struggle through. But that’s not much cause for celebration, says Save the Manatee director Pat Rose, because. 2021 was the most lethal year on record for manatees, with more than 1,100 deaths. So there are fewer manatees left to die. And manatees fighting for their own survival are far less likely to produce offspring.
The Orlando Sentinel’s Kevin Spear has been one of the most dogged chroniclers of the manatees’ plight. Last month, he reported on frantic, expensive efforts to replant seagrass in parts of the lagoon, and areas in the lagoon that will be off-limits to boaters.
