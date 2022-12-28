Just five years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared a small measure of victory in the fight to save Florida’s beloved manatees, downgrading its protected-species status from “endangered” to “threatened.” And now the gentle creatures are literally starving to death under the horrified, despairing gaze of waterfront residents and visitors to this state.

The immediate solution is barely deserving of the word. Lettuce, hundreds of thousands of pounds of it (purchased at a time when national lettuce prices are at an all-time high) will be fed to manatees clustered around the warm-water discharge point of a Titusville power plant. Under normal circumstances this would make state and federal wildlife officials shudder. But they grimly acknowledge that there’s no choice: The seagrass beds in the Intracoastal Waterway where many East Coast manatees usually graze during winter months have all but disappeared.

