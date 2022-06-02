Area residents should get ready for the dog days of summer.
In recent days, high temperatures have soared into the high-80s.
It’s important to remember that extreme heat can take a swift and devastating toll on our bodies. While we are outside mowing the grass or out for a walk, we can quickly border on overexertion due to the heat.
Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. However, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are tips from the American Red Cross to help you deal with the heat:
• Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-caffeine and non-alcoholic fluids.
• Check on family, friends and neighbors without air conditioning, who are alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
• If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
• Avoid extreme temperature changes.
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
• Postpone outdoor activities.
• Take frequent breaks if working outdoors
• Check on animals frequently. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
It’s also important to know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which is more dangerous.
• “Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, those with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising in a hot environment,” according to the CDC.
• “Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided,” according to the CDC.
Please remember to remain hydrated and stay safe while you’re out in the heat.
An editorial from the Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen.