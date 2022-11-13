History gets short shrift these days. Engineering, science and math are considered far more important, as we believe they are the subjects that will save the future.
Of course, there is a lot of truth in that belief – just think of the technical challenges posed by climate change and aging infrastructure.
But we ignore the humanities at our peril; composition, art, music, literature, geography and history are equally essential if we want to prosper and remain innovative moving forward.
For example, we need history to understand how we arrived where we are, and why things are as they are. Without knowing history, we’d constantly re-invent the wheel or continually repeat mistakes. Without history, we’d lose all sense of change, and therefore, all sense of direction.
These are some of the reasons we are concerned that the Sebring City Council didn’t show any interest in supporting our local Historical Society at the regular council meeting on Oct. 18.
To be fair, it could have been worse. The council tabled a motion instead of immediately voting it down. The motion is for the city to approve a 12-year lease on the Weigle House, with the Sebring Historical Society assuming financial responsibility. The lease makes it possible for the society to borrow the money needed to renovate the building and organize an archive and museum in it.
In fact, the city council members made it clear they were more concerned about developing the waterfront and feared the Historical Society would get in the way. Also, the council did not have faith that the society would be able to honor the lease, because its members would “age out”.
If the council members knew our town’s history, they wouldn’t worry about the Historical Society dying out. In fact, the society has been active since Sebring was incorporated, and is still going strong. If the council members knew their history, they’d know that the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Center is named for that founder, who – by the way – was also the city’s first fire chief.
Did you know that originally the Florida legislature only met every other year, so while the city incorporated itself in 1912, it didn’t become official until 1913.
Who was Jack Stroup? Why is the civic center named for him? What innovation did George Sebring create to bring electricity to the town long before other municipalities? What did George Sebring do for congregations that was unique? What role did the town play in World War II? What infrastructure survives from those days (hint there is more than one).
These are just the most simple, least complicated questions. There is a lot more to Sebring than most of us know; and would be better off knowing.
The Sebring Historical Society is at 1989 Lakeview Drive. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The phone number is 863-658-5642.
History is the beating heart of any community. We owe it to ourselves and our children to keep history alive here.