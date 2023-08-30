For decades, there’s been a brutal tug of war over medical malpractice in Florida. On one side, the often-villainized trial attorneys who have caught criticism for taking massive cuts of settlements meant to help injured patients. On the other, the army of insurance, corporate health-care and medical providers’ lobbyists who consistently seek to restrict victims of malpractice from claiming compensation for their injuries.

And what side do these injured patients fall on? Really, it’s neither. Instead they are the rope. In Florida’s adversarial civil-justice system, they are the most powerless. And so state laws are constantly being crafted to offer a little bit to both sides. That’s how travesties like Florida’s “Free Kill” law, which effectively bars families from filing lawsuits after the death of someone who is unmarried, over the age of 25, or lacks children under the age of 25.

