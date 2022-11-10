The debate over the Biden administration’s college loan relief plan has obscured a broader and more important issue: Why has college education become so expensive to begin with? It’s a complicated question that has many answers, but it’s one that anyone interested in real college-debt reform should be asking.

Biden’s plan to forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 per student in federally backed college loan debt is currently stalled in court — and isn’t doing so well in the court of public opinion. Polling shows support for the plan predictably split along partisan lines, but with low support from independents. Overall, a plurality of Americans support it, but not a majority.

