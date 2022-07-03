There is a huge difference between reading history and living on its cutting edge. In other words, knowing how things turn out removes the stress contemporaries felt; while, in the present, not knowing what comes next fills us with dread. We forget the torments of the past. What we know becomes nostalgia, what we don’t becomes the worst we’ve ever experienced.
Approaching the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this is a useful truth to keep in mind.
For example, today many of us are sure the country has never been more divided, unruly and angry. Too many of us, regardless of point of view, are convinced our country and way of life are on the verge of collapse. We feel we’re caught in an undertow, being pulled out into a deep sea against our will, powerless to swim back to shore.
This is the time to remember how many perilous times we have survived in the last 246 years – how often we have been in over our heads; how often we’ve been sure the longest lived republic the world has known was coming to an end. We have lost faith in each other before. Which is proof we can regain enough trust in ourselves as a people to continue to co-exist, solve the problems we all face and prosper.
This is the time to remember that the American Revolution took years to take shape, that war and separation from Great Britain was never inevitable, that there was an enormous spectrum of opinions spanning not one, but many divides, that the anxiety of the people then alive was far greater than any we feel now.
This is the time to remember the 13 colonies were so independent and different from each other there was no sense of America as a whole. When, for example, Thomas Jefferson referred to “his country” he meant Virginia.
This is the time to remember propaganda was rampant, that broadsheets, pamphlets and even many newspaper reports were written anonymously; were opinion pieces with no effort made to corroborate statements presented as facts. Fake news was not born in the 21st century. It has been with us since the beginning.
This is the time to remember that despite all the mistrust, confusion, ignorance, mistakes, obstacles and lack of precedents the colonists were able to come together, bridge the divisions and create a Republican nation that could administer itself, pay its own way, and move forward; forming the United States of America, which would address long standing problems, able to adapt to changing times.
If we remember this history as we prepare to celebrate our 246th birthday, we will bring the past alive, giving hope to the future. We can gain strength from what our fore fathers and mothers accomplished, and steel ourselves to match their deeds.
In a world filled with challenges and change, if we remember others have not only survived similar upheaval, but thrived, we’ll find the wonder of possibility, the joy of creation, and the sense of well being that comes mutual success.
Finally, if we persevere, our stress will become our descendants’ nostalgia and in turn they’ll face their own.