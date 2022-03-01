Many have referred to COVID-19 as “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
That’s how the numbers are playing out across the country, state and area as those who are vaccinated against COVID are far less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease compared to those who turn down the vaccination. The omicron variant, which is more easily transmissible than previous COVID variants, has surged across the nation and driven up COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We are thankful those numbers have recently fallen.
Yes, people who are fully vaccinated are still being infected with the virus. Some of those fully vaccinated people have died. But the vaccines are doing what they were designed to do — limiting hospitalizations and deaths.
So far, the virus has killed some 936,00 Americans.
But, there’s still time to help save lives. There’s still time to help our overworked health care force. There’s still time to positively impact your country, state and community.
Visit the county health department or any of our local pharmacies.
Remember, all vaccines and boosters are free. They have been proven to be safe and effective. Please talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated or receiving your booster shot.
An editorial from the Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen.