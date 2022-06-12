Nothing turns a neighborhood into a slum quicker than trash, whether litter blows down the street, or old furniture and over-stuffed bags of kitchen garbage pile up by the curb. Trash attracts rats, racoons and feral cats, which spread the mess around further, putting children at risk and increasing the danger of disease.
Tires collect water, washers turn to rust, drywall morphs into toxic mush, and old mattresses become mildewed and filthy.
As a result, property values fall, the immediate world becomes ugly, and the problem grows. Trash begets trash.
Even worse, because it is out of sight and therefore out of mind, is the trash that is dumped into the scrub or deserted roads. There is nothing more jarring than hiking through nature and stumbling on a pile of smelly old tires and sharp edged junk. It is depressing, infuriating, an insult to the environment and a blot on our reputation.
We should be embarrassed by the sprawl of our waste, especially as it’s the result of laziness.
The blight of garbage is our own fault. We create the mess. It is up to us to clean it up.
This can be done in a number of ways.
We can decide to pay a higher tax so the city and county can hire more people and buy more trucks.
We can rent a truck ourselves and haul our trash to the landfill, or to a salvage yard and get cash for our metal.
We can hire a private company to do our work for us.
The one that is clear: If we don’t do our share, the only alternative is to criminalize trashing the neighborhood.
Avon Park city officials are looking to create an ordinance to define what residents can place curbside for collection. The problem is that large trash piles and construction debris are thrown to the curb for pickup by the city’s sanitation department. The city attorney plans to have ready for the next meeting an ordinance concerning what can and can’t be placed in trash for city collection.
It is a shame we’ve come to this pass, having to create yet another law with fines attached. Yet, because too many individuals don’t care about the world around them, we may not have a choice. If the carrot of being a good neighbor, preserving natural beauty and caring for our picturesque streets – in other words, doing the right thing – isn’t working, what’s left but the stick of official intervention?
This is one time big brother is not involved, or if he becomes involved, it is only because we are not behaving well. We are the ones messing up.