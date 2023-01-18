Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ move to ban TikTok from state-owned devices that employees use isn’t the first by a governor. It probably won’t be the last. But it is a point on which Evers and Legislative Republicans appear to agree, and they’re right to do so.
For those who have somehow managed to avoid learning what TikTok is, the app allows users to create videos, mostly very brief, while sharing, viewing and commenting along the lines of how other social media works. It is to all appearances, in the words of Douglas Adams, mostly harmless.
The catch? TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company based in Singapore. That raises the strong potential for ties between the business and the Chinese government. Protections against government access to corporate data that we take for granted in the United States simply don’t exist in China. Saying no, or even the equivalent of “get a warrant,” simply isn’t an option when the government wants information. And many Chinese companies actively cultivate a good relationship with the government in a bid to avoid crackdowns, proactively maintaining contacts.
That environment is not conducive to trust, and there are concerns that China could use the company’s access to western devices for intelligence purposes. Those concerns first became prominent within the Republican Party, and there’s evidence they have a basis in fact.
In December, overlooked amid the holiday scramble, came word that ByteDance used TikTok to access data on several reporters’ phones, tracked the reporters and sought to determine whether the reporters were in the same locations as employees the company thought leaked confidential information. The admission came after the company first claimed it had done no such thing, and that TikTok couldn’t even accomplish that kind of intrusion.
In short, they lied. The admission pointed the finger at employees in both the United States and China who accessed the information, claiming they went rogue to do so. If you buy that claim you might also be interested in oceanfront property in Kansas.
Wisconsin’s move will bring the total number of states that prohibit TikTok on official devices to 19, and the U.S. armed forces have their own ban in place. Given last month’s revelations, and the potential for sensitive information to be contained on official phones, this is a prudent step to take.
In August 2020, Florida’s Department of Financial Services ordered a ban on TikTok on department-owned devices via an order from Florida’s chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis.
These steps should also prompt people to rethink how much they choose to put online and which apps they install on their personal devices. Most people, we suspect, would be horrified if they realized how much of their lives could be pieced together using the phones in their pockets.
Let’s begin with email. It may not be the most sensitive thing in most cases, but it allows a good observer to build a picture of who you communicate with, what your interests are and, in some cases, what your spending habits are. That’s a pretty good start.
Other social media apps contain additional information. We’ve read of cases in which people had their homes emptied because they posted photos of themselves on vacation. Even in less extreme cases, the Instagrammed images of your meal can give a good idea of how frequently you dine out and where. And if you have credit card or banking apps, there’s a potential treasure trove of financial information.
Now, none of those apps is problematic in and of themselves. They genuinely make life easier in many cases and allow us to maintain contact with people we would have lost track of in prior decades. They can and do have value.
The risk, then, is when you don’t know what you’re putting on your phone or who controls the apps. Those based in countries with robust legal protections for consumers and clear guidelines about when and how developers can access information are going to be safer than those from other locations. But how many people think about that when deciding whether to add the latest app?
We need to give our personal electronics more thought than we do.
Wisconsin may be the latest state moving in this direction, but it won’t be the last. And TikTok probably won’t be the last app to come under scrutiny for the same issues.
An editorial from the Eau Claire (Wisconsin) Leader-Telegram.