Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ move to ban TikTok from state-owned devices that employees use isn’t the first by a governor. It probably won’t be the last. But it is a point on which Evers and Legislative Republicans appear to agree, and they’re right to do so.

For those who have somehow managed to avoid learning what TikTok is, the app allows users to create videos, mostly very brief, while sharing, viewing and commenting along the lines of how other social media works. It is to all appearances, in the words of Douglas Adams, mostly harmless.

Recommended for you