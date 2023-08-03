Summer is a time for fun and outdoor activities, but it also brings a higher risk of certain injuries. From sunburns to insect bites and heat-related issues –which could be a concern even this far north with temperatures predicted to reach the 90s later this week — it’s essential to know how to handle these common mishaps and provide prompt care, experts at Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health advise.

Some of the most common summer complaints include:

Recommended for you