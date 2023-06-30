The death of a pregnant woman can only be a tragedy. But the loss of 2016 Olympic medalist Tori Bowie, a Mississippi native who died in May from childbirth complications, also serves as a reminder that America’s maternal mortality rate is far too high.

Bowie was eight months pregnant and was in labor when she died alone in her Florida residence. The medical examiner said she suffered from eclampsia, a condition related to high blood pressure that for a pregnant woman can lead to seizures, a coma or respiratory distress.

