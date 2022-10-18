Officials in a couple of states continue to move forward with plans to have all new passenger cars and trucks sold to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. It’s an aggressive timeline that will require a lot of moving parts to fall into place if it is going to succeed.

“We’re really putting our foot down the accelerator, and revving up our efforts to make sure we have this transition,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters. But while the overall goal of drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions makes great sense, talking about it and making it happen will be two different things.

