Recently, Alabama’s Second Congressional District U.S. Rep. Barry Moore stood in a gun shop in Troy and announced a bill he’ll introduce in the U.S. House that would designate the AR-15 as the National Gun of America.

“The #SecondAmendment is as American a right as freedom of speech, religion & the press,” he tweeted Tuesday. “We must send a message that we will meet every attack on any of our constitutional rights.”

