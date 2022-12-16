Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky last week pleaded with Congress for more money for COVID. How about asking the Teamsters to share some of their $36 billion pension bailout that President Biden announced also last week?

Democrats sold their $1.9 trillion spending bill in 2021 as COVID “relief,” but it included some $86 billion to shore up more than 200 ailing union multi-employer pension plans. The $36 billion for the Teamsters’ Central States Pension Fund is the largest tranche awarded so far, but Mr. Biden assured his labor friends that more is on the way.

