Parents, do you feel as if the distance is growing between you and your teenage son or daughter? If the answer is “yes,” that widening gap could be more than a sign that your child is growing away from you.

Distancing may be part of life, but parents need to discern what’s driving their son or daughter to abruptly become more distant. It could be a sign that he or she has made a bad decision and is trying to hide something. Distancing could be a sign that your child is nursing a vaping habit.

Recommended for you