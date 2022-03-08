COVID-19 cases are plummeting and Americans are letting their guard down. It’s common to see crowds with no masks in sight.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines Friday, loosening pandemic precautions, such as masking indoors, for some 70% of Americans. States led by both Republicans and Democrats are easing mask and vaccine requirements.
The seven-day average new cases has dropped dramatically over the past few weeks.
But residents shouldn’t be throwing out their masks quite so fast.
We’d be hard pressed to find anyone who isn’t exhausted with the pandemic. We hear you. But we must consider the facts and heed advice from medical experts.
The CDC’s new guidelines recommend using county COVID-19 community levels to help determine which COVID-19 prevention measures to use for individuals and communities.
Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccine and booster?
In a Feb. 22 tweet, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said: “If you have been fortunate enough to avoid this surge, but have delayed keeping current on your vaccinations, now would be a great time to protect yourself. Vaccines work.”
We know vaccines work. Scientific data shows that people who are up to date on vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.
Vaccines are one measure included in the mitigation efforts from the CDC that we all should all know by now:
Wear a mask indoors in public.
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
Take additional precautions if you’re at high risk for severe illness.
Local residents are still getting infected and there are still deaths.
It’s not too late to get your COVID-19 booster — our most powerful tool against the deadly virus.
When describing the new set of guidelines as a framework for adapting precautions as virus levels change in counties, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told reporters Friday that Americans should adjust as needed within our communities and prepare for future surges of the virus.
“We want to give people a break from things like masking when our levels are low, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things get worse in the future,” she said. “We need to be prepared and we need to be ready for whatever comes next.”
It’s not too late to adjust our approach to staying healthy during this pandemic.
An editorial from the San Antonio (Texas) Express-News.