Like advocates, we’re simply flabbergasted by the vote last week to kill the benefits package for veterans who are sick and dying from toxic exposure.

The U.S. House approved the bill — which would fund healthcare for veterans who become ill and provide survivor benefits to families of veterans who die from service-related diseases — earlier this month. The Senate, however, voted it down by a 55-42 vote after giving it overwhelming support in June.

Recommended for you