The retail giant Walmart has received a lot of criticism over the years for practices that don’t always seem … enlightened (or, as some may say, “woke”).

Its low, low prices have hurt many small businesses in towns across America, unable to compete with its purchasing power. Its low wages have placed its employees in the ranks of the highest recipients of food stamps and Medicaid. It’s had to settle multi-million-dollar lawsuits alleging it forces workers to work off the clock.

Recommended for you