Last Friday, President Joe Biden shared that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.
Later that same day, a federal appeals court issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness.
The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.
It’s still a good time to warn Floridians to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has made available the application for student loan debt relief announced by the Biden Administration.
Here are the highlights of the announced loan debt relief:
— The current student loan repayment pause has been extended a final time until Dec. 31, with payments resuming in January.
— The U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible for this relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for households. The application for relief is available at https://studentaid.gov/.
— The previously announced limited Public Service Loan Program, or PSLF, waiver is still in effect until Oct. 31. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or PSLF, program forgives the remaining balance on federal student loans after 120 payments working full-time for federal, state, tribal or local government; military; or a qualifying non-profit. The limited PSLF waiver allows borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF. For more information on eligibility and requirements, go to the public service loan forgiveness website.
Nessel encourages residents to follow these tips to avoid scams seeking to take advantage of borrowers’ eagerness to obtain debt relief.
For more information about this relief, go to the Federal Student Aid website, https://studentaid.gov/, and/or their loan servicer. Do not provide personal or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, phone calls or texts, either purportedly from the federal government or a company claiming to be able to assist with obtaining the announced relief.
— Don’t agree to pay anyone for assistance in obtaining this relief.
— Don’t be rushed. To get you to act fast, scammers say you could miss qualifying for repayment plans, loan consolidation or loan forgiveness programs if you don’t sign up right away. Take your time and check it out.
— Don’t give away your FSA ID. Some scammers claim they need your FSA ID to help you, but don’t share your FSA ID with anyone. Dishonest people could use that information to get into your account and steal your identity.
“The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity for scammers to try and gain access to your personal and financial information,” said Nessel. “It is important to remember that the federal government will not proactively email or text you to take advantage of this program. Residents should rely on legitimate sources for information and not fall for messages that create a sense of urgency or demand financial information.”
Those who wish to make a report about potential scams can do so with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team by filing a complaint online or by calling 877-765-8388.
An slightly revised editorial from the Iron Mountain [Michigan] Daily News.