We frequently hear people say they are “done with COVID”. Undoubtedly, we’ve all felt this way at some point in the past three years.
Despite our feelings and frustrations, this resilient virus seems able to continue to evolve into new variants. COVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July in a small-scale echo of the three previous summers.
“It is ticking up a little bit, but it’s not something that we need to raise any alarm bells over,” said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
We must continue to do our part to try to squelch this scourge and return our world to better health.
If we work together with diligence of common sense, we can hopefully keep our families, friends, coworkers and ourselves healthy.
We have the tools to slow the spread and, in many cases, prevent hospitalization or death. Health officials push this message: Get vaccinated and get your booster shots.
If you are not inclined to receive the vaccination, then please do your part in other ways. Get tested before traveling. Wash your hands well and with great frequency. Don’t go to work when not feeling well. And always practice social distancing when you’re outside your home.
We must continue to do everything we can.